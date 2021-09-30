Tickets now on sale for Alabama Theatre’s 2021 Holiday Film Series

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The historic Alabama Theatre is now selling tickets for their 2021 Holiday Film Series.

After their 2020 Holiday Film Series was cancelled due to COVID-19, Alabama Theatre is offering a 2021 lineup full of delightful favorites like Home Alone, It’s a Wonderful Life and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The series will kick off the first weekend of December with a Friday night showing of White Christmas at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the theatre will have two special showings of The Polar Express benefiting Kid One Transport at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. respectively. That evening at 7 p.m. the theatre will screen National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and on Sunday, it will screen Miracle of 34th Street at 2 p.m. and lf at 7 p.m.

Tickets to each showing are $10 with the exception of The Polar Express benefit showings, which cost $12. Children ages two and younger are free, and seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors will open one hour prior to the showing, and each screening will start with a sing-along accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ.

To see the full list of films and showtimes or to purchase tickets, click here.