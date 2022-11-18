NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bad news for Swifties everywhere: Ticketmaster has pulled the plug on any further sales of tickets for the Eras Tour.

One day before the general public sale of Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets was supposed to take place, Ticketmaster announced it would be canceling the event due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

Tickets for the first Taylor Swift tour in four years were difficult to come by, even for those who received exclusive codes for special presale events. Mass reports of technical errors had fans of the pop star taking to social media and news outlets to express their frustration with Ticketmaster, who was the exclusive ticket sales vendor.

The outcry in Tennessee even sparked an investigation by the state’s Attorney General, Jonathan Skrmetti. He announced Wednesday his office would be looking into the Ticketmaster-Live Nation merger and Ticketmaster’s handling of the Tuesday presale event to see if any antitrust or consumer protection violations took place.

“We know that consumers were given presale codes to purchase tickets, and we need to look into exactly what was promised them and whether that was provided,” he said.

Swift is scheduled to perform three shows at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium May 5-7, 2023.

Ticketmaster issued an explanation on its website, saying the verified fan registration broke records for the site everywhere.

According to Ticketmaster, over 3.5 million people pre-registered for the Taylor’s Verified Fan sale, which was the largest registration in Ticketmaster’s history. Of these, 1.5 million were issued a presale code, while the other 2 million were put on a waiting list.

“Never before has a Verified Fan on sale sparked so much attention – or uninvited volume,” the ticket sales site said.

Ticketmaster said usually around 40% of invited fans for a presale actually come to the site for the tickets, but Taylor Swift fans and a “staggering number of bot attacks” overloaded the system, up to four times its peak.

“This disrupted the predictability and reliability that is the hallmark of our Verified Fan platform,” Ticketmaster said in its explanation.

Overall, Ticketmaster estimated 15% of interactions across the site experienced any issues, including the passcode validation errors that “caused fans to lose tickets they had carted,” which they said was “15% too many.”

Ticketmaster sold more than 2 million tickets on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they said, which was “the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day,” all of which went to Verified Fan code holders.

The ticketing platform says the Verified Fan presale event also worked as it was designed regarding resale tickets, with 90% fewer tickets already on resell markets than a typical sale. Ticketmaster itself is not currently reselling any tickets, it added.

“Even when a high demand on sale goes flawlessly from a tech perspective, many fans are left empty handed,” Ticketmaster said. “While it’s impossible for everyone to get tickets to these shows, we know we can do more to improve the experience and that’s what we’re focused on.”