This is Alabama’s favorite Netflix show — and it isn’t Squid Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has a favorite show on Netflix, but it may not be your first guess.

A list of states’ top Netflix shows was put together by HighSpeedInternet.com, a site that provides “expert insights to keep tabs on the pros and cons of internet service providers across America.” Out of the 50 states, four shows on the streaming service reigned supreme this year: “Bridgerton”, “Manifest”, “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game”.

Alabama’s favorite show? “Manifest”.

Originally a show on NBC, the supernatural drama was canceled in June and then picked up by Netflix. Once it premiered on the service, “Manifest” gained popularity and has even been renewed for a fourth and final season. The show follows the passengers who experienced a supernatural event while on a plane and became a big hit among the other 15,000 titles on Netflix. In fact, it had the most search volume of any Netflix show in a total of 23 states, making it America’s overall favorite show, too.

The remaining states are mostly split between “Bridgerton” (14) and “Squid Games” (12), but Utah’s favorite added just one more show to the list: “Stranger Things”. Oddly, the show hasn’t released a new season for two years and only sneak peek trailers for season four have been released online.

In the past two years, “The Umbrella Academy” has taken the top spot overall, another drama kicked off by a supernatural event that’s based on the comics and graphic novels by Gerard Way.

To find out what other states’ favorites or learn more about the methodology behind these findings click here.