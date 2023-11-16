TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans who grew up watching “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” and the spinoff, “The Suite Life on Deck,” two Disney channel shows from the mid-2000s, are hitting a big milestone Thursday.

In season 1, episode 14 of “The Suite Life on Deck,” called “When in Rome”, Zack and Cody, played by Dylan and Cole Sprouse, respectively, arrive at an Italian restaurant, hoping to get a reservation.

The hostess tells them, “I can squeeze you in at 7:30…on November 16, 2023.” To which the twins respond, “But that’s in 15 years!”

Well, that day has arrived.

Superfans of the TV series are now counting down the hours until the boys’ reservation time is here from that iconic restaurant reservation moment that aired in 2008.

From left actors Debby Ryan, Dylan Sprouse, Brenda Song, Cole Sprouse and Phill Lewis make an appearance at the Disney store to promote their new show “The Suite Life on Deck”, in New York, on Friday, March. 6, 2009. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

The episode centered around the cruise docking in Rome, as the boys hope to meet some beautiful Italian girls. When the boys try to make a reservation at the Italian place, Chef Gigi’s restaurant, they are hit with a longer wait time than they anticipated.

But now that day has arrived, and fans are showing their excitement.

In a viral TikTok video, one user posted about the long-awaited moment with fans chiming in with their two cents.

Many fans are just simply excited, “We have all been waiting years!!!!,” while others are more bitter about the timeline, and how this moment has surpassed other long-awaited milestones, “We got Zach and Cody’s reservation before GTA6.”

Dylan Sprouse, left, and Cole Sprouse, stars of the Disney Channel series “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” pose on the red carpet at the Disney Channel Games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Friday, May 2, 2008. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

And others are secretly hoping fans get a surprise from the Sprouse brothers, “I hope the brothers actually try and recreate this and publish it on literally whatever.”

Many fans are also planning on commenting on the Sprouse brothers’ social media, letting them know their table is finally ready.

“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” follows twin brothers Zack and Cody, pre-teens who live in a luxurious hotel suite that they turn into their playground after their mom lands a job headlining the five-star hotel.

In 2008, the spinoff, “The Suite Life on Deck,” followed the same twins but switched up their location to a cruise. This series aired for three seasons, with the final episode airing in 2011.