The Simpsons turns 30!

(CNN) It has been 30 years since the first episode of “The Simpsons” aired.

Does that make you feel old?

‘Simpsons roasting on an open fire’ aired December 17, 1989. The Christmas themed episode is still one of the show’s most popular.

Homer putting up Christmas lights in 1989



➡️ Does he ever get any better at it? #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/x0KYwYp0mB — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) December 17, 2019

The series has won 34 Emmy’s and has been a major selling point for the Disney Plus streaming service this year.

With more than 670 episodes, the show broke a record for the most scripted primetime series.

Can you believe it? 30 years later and Grampa is STILL with us, Lisa still gets straight A's, Maggie is as cute as ever and Bart… well, we still love him too. #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/OzoqyVtrMm — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) December 17, 2019

A fun fact, the concept for ‘ The Simpsons’ was created in 1987 on “The Tracey Ullman Show.”

The animated series is not going anywhere, anytime soon it has been renewed through 2021.