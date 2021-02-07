(WIAT) — Super Bowl Sunday keeps getting cuter! The ‘Kitten Bowl’ is back for 2021.
Instead of the Tampa bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs, the ‘Kitten Bowl’ has four teams of adoptable kittens taking the field to claw their way to victory.
Hallmark Channel commentators Cameron Mathison and Tamera Mowry-Housley, and host Beth Stern will be covering all the play-by-play action. It airs Super Bowl Sunday on the Hallmark Channel at 1 p.m.
