Don Henley of the Eagles performs at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Eagles will be coming to Legacy Arena at the BJCC on November 21.

The stop is part of their Hotel California 2022 Tour. The band will play their ‘Hotel California’ album in its entirety alongside an orchestra and choir, followed by a full set of their greatest hits.

Tickets for the show will go on sale August 19 at 10 a.m.

The tour began in 2019 in Las Vegas and has included over 60 sold-out shows, ranging from Madison Square Garden to American Airlines Arena.

The Eagles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.