Taylor Swift donates $1 Million for Tennessee tornado relief

(WIAT) — Taylor Swift is donating $1 million dollars to help with tornado recovery in Tennessee.
The singer says Nashville is her home, and the losses in the state are devastating to her.
Swift is supporting the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.
Lynyrd Syknyrd Singer Johnny Van Zant is also donating $10 thousand dollars.
