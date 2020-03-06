Taylor Swift donates $1 Million for Tennessee tornado relief

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — Taylor Swift is donating $1 million dollars to help with tornado recovery in Tennessee.

The singer says Nashville is her home, and the losses in the state are devastating to her.

Swift is supporting the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

Lynyrd Syknyrd Singer Johnny Van Zant is also donating $10 thousand dollars.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events