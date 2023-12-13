Today, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift turns 34.

Born December 13, 1989, Swift has always had an affinity for the number 13. Over the years, the number has hardly left her side (or, her hand).

US singer Taylor Swift backstage on the last night of her European Tour at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday March 30, 2011. Fans of Taylor Swift paint their hands with the number 13 as they wait for the doors of Monumental stadium to open for her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

“Every time I see thirteen, it’s a good thing,” Swift said in an interview with NBC Dateline. “So, I figured, why not kind of have it with me all the time for good luck.”

During the same interview, Swift showed off the number 13 on the inside of her van door and on her drummer’s drumhead.

Born on the 13th of December, Swift said she turned 13 on Friday the 13th.

When her self-titled debut album released, she told Dateline that it went gold in just 13 weeks. On the same album, her debut single, “Tim McGraw,” had a 13 second intro – which she later, on The Tonight Show, swore she didn’t plan.

Taylor Swift accepts the award for best pop for “Anti-Hero”during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Joey Fatone, center, and Lance Bass look on from right.

To round off her luck with the number, Swift said every time she’s been seated in Row M (the 13th letter of the alphabet) or Row 13 at an award show, she’s won.

Her luck with the number arguably extends to the present day. At the first Kansas City Chiefs game Swift attended resulted in a final score with a 31-point difference – the inverse of her favorite number.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

“Thirteen has been my lucky number for a while,” Swift said to NBC Dateline. “It’s always a sign of good things to come for me.”