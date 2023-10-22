KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Taylor Swift attended another Kansas City Chiefs game in support of Travis Kelce on Sunday, but her rumored relationship with the tight end isn’t the only thing people are talking about.

Swift’s budding friendship with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is also making headlines.

The pop star exchanged a celebratory handshake and hip bump with Brittany when Kelce scored a touchdown, giving the Chiefs a 24-17 lead over the Los Angeles Chargers before the half.

The NFL posted a video of the now-viral moment on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: “Not the handshake!!”

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Kelce had a phenomenal start to the game with 143 receiving yards, the most first-half receiving yards in a game in his career. The touchdown that he scored also marked his 50th touchdown connection from Mahomes.

The Chiefs went on to beat the Chargers 31-17 to take command of the AFC West.

During the game, Swift also wore a bracelet that had Kelce’s number 87 on it. Kelce’s failed attempt to give her a friendship bracelet during her Eras Tour led to the tight end’s courtship of the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

Swift has attended four Chiefs games since rumors began swirling that she and Kelce were dating. Last weekend, the new couple was spotted out and about together in New York City as both made appearances on “Saturday Night Live.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.