Steve Harvey announces new series

(WIAT) — Steve Harvey is bringing back his daytime talk show, but this time the series will air on Facebook Watch.
“Steve on Watch” will feature Harvey giving his take on everyday life and everyday issues his audience faces.
It will also feature interviews with performers, musicians, and other guests. “Steve on Watch” premieres on January 6.
LATEST POSTS
- Michael Vick will be honored as honorary Pro Bowl captain despite petition calling for his removal
- Lifetime to air ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part Two’
- Goodell: NFL has “moved on” from Kaepernick
- Florida bills would give new parents 3 months paid leave
- House approves bill that gives farmworkers right to earn legal status