Steve Harvey announces new series

(WIAT) — Steve Harvey is bringing back his daytime talk show, but this time the series will air on Facebook Watch.

“Steve on Watch” will feature Harvey giving his take on everyday life and everyday issues his audience faces.

It will also feature interviews with performers, musicians, and other guests. “Steve on Watch” premieres on January 6.

