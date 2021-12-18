‘SNL’ calls off live audience for 2021’s last episode due to omicron variant

“Saturday Night Live” will be filmed without a studio audience for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. Saturday’s episode, with host Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX, will also have a limited cast and crew, SNL confirmed. Pictured above is an “SNL at the Drive-In” event at the Universal Studios Backlot amid the pandemic, on Saturday, October 3, 2020. (David Yeh/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY (NEXSTAR) – This year’s final episode of “Saturday Night Live” will be without a live audience — something viewers haven’t seen since the fall of 2020 — amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Hours before Saturday’s episode, the show announced that “due to a recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live.'”

Saturday’s episode, with host Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX, will also have a limited cast and crew, SNL confirmed.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, “SNL” moved to virtual shows, with its cast appearing from home in pre-recorded segments or via Zoom. In October 2020, the show brought in a live studio audience for the first time.

This announcement comes just one day after the Rockettes canceled their annual Christmas Spectacular at Radio City due to “increasing challenges from the pandemic.” Spiking COVID-19 cases have also forced the NFL to reschedule games and upended Broadway shows, and thrown Americans’ holiday travel plans into disarray.

New York state reported Friday that just over 21,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day, the highest single-day total for new cases since testing became widely available.

