Short film about Birmingham poet to be launched this summer by PBS

A new short film about a Birmingham poet is premiering this summer.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new short film about a Birmingham poet who became involved in protests against police brutality will premiere this summer on several platforms, including the PBS video app.

The short film, “Missing Magic,” is part of a larger mini-documentary series called “Hindsight” that examines cultural changes that occurred for minorities during 2020. “Missing Magic” is one of six non-fiction films that will be part of the larger series.

The short film is a creation of Alabama’s own Anissa Simone Latham-Brown, a video producer for “It’s a Southern Thing.”

A collaboration between Firelight Media, Reel South, the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), and WORLD Channel, the project will premiere on July 29 via Reel South and the PBS Video App. Episodes will also air Thursdays on the WORLD Channel YouTube channel and Reel South’s Facebook. The short films will also be distributed as half-hour specials on PBS Plus later this year.

A preview of “Hindsight” can be seen here.