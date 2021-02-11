Shakespeare production at Birmingham Southern College brings theater back in a safe way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Southern College original production “A Bone to Pick with Fate” runs Thursday through Sunday.

It’s a compilation of some great Shakespeare moments — including scenes and monologues from plays like “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Twelfth Night” and “Two Gentlemen of Verona.”

In the era of coronavirus, many live productions have been put on hold. But BSC is following CDC guidelines to keep the cast, crew and audience safe.

Actors are socially distanced and wear masks on stage. The cast and crew are tested for COVID-19 each week. Photo courtesy of Stewart Edmonds.

Aislinn Cain, actor and publicity manager for the show, said she’s happy to bring back theatre to campus in a safe manner.

“This is a really rare opportunity that hasn’t happened in a couple of months,” said Cain. “So I hope that they take away that it’s still happening, we’re still doing theater, we’re adapting, and we’re not going anywhere.”

There will be an in-person audience of only BSC students, faculty and staff. There will be a livestream of the performance.

The livestream link will be posted on their Facebook page.