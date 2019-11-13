“Selena the Series” coming to Netflix

Netflix is telling the story of singer Selena Quintanilla Perez, 24 years after her tragic murder.

The show “Selena the Series” will follow Selena’s life including her success, family, music, and stardom.

“Walking Dead” star Christian Serratos will play the lead role of Selena.

The one-minute trailer shows Serratos looking over her script.

She is decked out in Selena’s signature look: feathered bangs, red lipstick and her iconic purple jumpsuit from her 1995 Houston Astrodome performance.

The first part of the series hits Netflix next year with six one hour long episodes.