Selena Quintanilla tribute concert set for San Antonio

(WIAT) – SAN ANTONIO, TX — A tribute concert celebrating the legacy of Tejano singer Selen Quintanilla Perez is planned for May 9th.

It will be held in San Antonio’s Alamodome.

The all day concert event will feature a range of performers, including Rapper Pitbull.

Selena died after being shot in 1995 by the President of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar.

Selena was 23 years old.

