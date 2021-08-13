Rock the South kicks off in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Pepsi’s Rock the South started on Friday afternoon in Cullman, where thousands upon thousands of people gathered to listen to some of the biggest stars in music. Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs believes they should average close to 30,000 per night.

Weather delayed the show for a couple of hours, but after the lightning cleared away, the party immediately started back up.

Besides the weather, another concern for Rock the South is the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout the country, especially after Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency.

Though there was a lot for fans to deal with on Friday, everyone was excited Rock the South was back.

“I’m very excited. I’ve looked forward to this for a few months,” fan Jamie Hudman said.

“Bought tickets last year…two years ago. And they canceled it and canceled it. Now, here we are,” one fan told CBS 42.

Isabella Allred is the media host for Rock the South. She says they only sold 75% of the tickets. She says they are also offering masks to those who want one, have provided hand sanitizer, and have socially distanced the venue as best as they can.

“I do feel like that we have done everything we can to make sure people are safe at this point. It’s just others’ choices,” Allred said.

Some fans say they weren’t nervous about the virus because of everything being outdoors.

“We’re outside, and it’s fine how it is. I mean, I know people will social distance if they don’t want to and if they do, then it’s pretty much people’s choice,” fan and worker Isiah Glennon said.

Fans like Jamie Hudman and Melanie Oden say they are both vaccinated against COVID and feel comfortable being in crowds again. Oden did say she was nervous about bringing her daughter to the event since she isn’t vaccinated yet.

“Because we are vaccinated and I’ve had COVID and has my husband. And she has been around us both and she never contracted it,” Oden said.

But all fans want to have a fun and safe weekend.

“I just want what everybody else wants. I want everyone to be safe. I want everyone to be happy. And I want everyone to have the freedom that they wish,” Allred said.

Rock the South continues into Saturday. For more information, click here.