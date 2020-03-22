Rihanna donates $5 million for Covid-19 relief

(WIAT) — Rihanna’s foundation is donating five million dollars to coronavirus relief efforts.

The singer and businesswoman is behind the Clara Lionel foundation.

It’s working with organizations in the U.S. Caribbean, and Africa to make use of the funds.

The money will help provide protective gear for healthcare workers. It will also supplement food banks for the elderly.



And, it will help fund coronavirus tests and respiratory supplies. Rihanna called on people to work together to improve the world, when she received an NAACP award this year.

