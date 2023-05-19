BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — R&B singer Fantasia with special guest Joe will perform at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena on September 29.

Tickets for presale and the general public will go on sale May 24 and 26 respectively online starting at $59. Visit Ticketmaster’s official website to purchase tickets to the show.

Grammy award-winning artist Fantasia received national acclaim as the season three winner of “American Idol” in 2004, later releasing her debut platinum-selling album “Free Yourself.” She became the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to debut at #1 with her first single — “I Believe.”

Joining Fantasia is Grammy nominee Joe, whose greatest hits include “I Wanna Know,” “All the Things” (Your Man Won’t Do), “Don’t Wanna Be a Player” and more. Billboard listed Joe as one of the Top R&B and Hip-Hop artists of the past 25 years in 2010. He has won a number of awards and accolades throughout the years including an ASCAP Award, a BET Award, a NAACP Image Award and four Soul Train Music Awards.