Rapper Nipsey Hussle featured in Netflix series

(WIAT) — In the new Netflix series “Rhythm + Flow”, some of the biggest names in hip-hop travel across the country in the hopes of finding the next rap superstar.

In one episode, rapper T.I. recruits the late rapper Nipsey Hussle to help him scout local talent.

The premiere episode of “Rhythm + Flow” features a guest appearance by the West Coast rapper, who was shot and killed on March 31.

It’s unclear when the episode was filmed, but T.I. posted a photo of he and Nipsey on Instagram in January.

The two rappers met at 1500 Sound Academy, a music training program for aspiring artists.

The first four episodes of “Rhythm + Flow” are available on Netflix.