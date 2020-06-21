Rapper Hurricane Chris arrested for murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Rapper Hurricane Chris, who rose to fame in 2007, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana.

According to the police report, officers found Danzeria Farris Jr. shot outside a convenience store Friday, June 19. He later died at a hospital.

Police said the rapper, whose real name is Christopher Dooley, claimed the shooting was in self defense following a struggle over his vehicle. Detectives said the vehicle did not belong to Dooley — rather, it was reported stolen from Texas.

Dooley was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of illegal possession of stolen things.

The rapper is best known for his song “Ay Bay Bay.”

