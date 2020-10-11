Rapper 2 Chainz to hold a concert at Alabama State University

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On Monday — Rapper 2 Chainz is heading to Alabama State University in Montgomery for a free socially-distanced concert only for students.

2 chainz once attended Alabama state university. He recently released a video celebrating historically black colleges and universities. Doors open at 6:30 on Monday.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES