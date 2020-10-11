On Monday — Rapper 2 Chainz is heading to Alabama State University in Montgomery for a free socially-distanced concert only for students.
2 chainz once attended Alabama state university. He recently released a video celebrating historically black colleges and universities. Doors open at 6:30 on Monday.
LATEST POSTS
- Central AL Forecast: Sunday Showers; Changes Next Week
- Rapper 2 Chainz to hold a concert at Alabama State University
- 3 breast cancer survivors unite as the ‘Pink Queens’ to spread community awareness
- Mink housed on Michigan farm test positive for coronavirus
- Officials: Woman charged for creating fake GoFundMe for son with cancer who she gave up for adoption