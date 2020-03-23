Quarantined? Get paid $1K to binge-watch ‘Ozark’ on Netflix

Are you stuck in the house due to the COVID-19 Quarantine? Are you binge-watching Netflix?

Well if you are binge-watching Netflix anyway, why not get $1,000 to do it?

internet Advisor is sponsoring a contest where you watch the first two seasons of ‘ Ozark.’

That amounts to 20 hours of content. And after you watch all 20 episodes, you will be asked to complete a quiz about the show.

There are no restrictions or mandatory drug tests.

The winner will get $1,000 as well as some ‘Ozark’ related swag.

Organizers say you must apply for yourself only not for someone else.



The crime drama set in the Ozarks stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.



To register to go to, internetadvisor.com and fill out the form by March 27th.

Why by March 27th? That is when season 3 of Ozark will be released.