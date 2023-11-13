BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS announced its premiere dates for its 2024 primetime schedule, which will launch following the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

The cable network will air original episodes of new and returning series beginning on Sunday evening and throughout the following week. Additional programming is expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

The schedule of premieres is as follows, with all times in ET/PT:

Feb. 11: Tracker (Series premiere) at 10 p.m. ET

Feb. 12: The Neighborhood (Season 6 premiere) at 8 p.m., Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 5 premiere) at 8:30 p.m., NCIS (Season 21 premiere) at 9 p.m., NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 3 premiere) at 10 p.m.

Feb. 13: FBI (Season 6 premiere) at 8 p.m., FBI: International (Season 3 premiere) at 9 p.m., FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5 premiere) at 10 p.m.

Feb. 15: Young Sheldon (Season 7 premiere) at 8 p.m., Ghosts (Season 3 premiere) at 8:30 p.m., So Help Me Todd (Season 2 premiere) at 9 p.m.

Feb. 16: S.W.A.T. (Season 7 premiere) at 8 p.m., Fire Country (Season 2 premiere) at 9 p.m., Blue Bloods (Season 14 premiere) at 10 p.m.

Feb. 18: The Equalizer (Season 4 premiere) at 8 p.m., CSI: Vegas (Season 3 premiere) at 10 p.m.

Feb. 28: Survivor (Season 46 premiere) at 8 p.m.

Feb. 29: Elsbeth (Series premiere) at 10 p.m.

March 13: The Amazing Race (Season 36 premiere) at 9:30 p.m.

