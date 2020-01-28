“Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution” coming to Netflix

(WIAT) — Netflix is releasing the trailer for its new CGI movie called “Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution”.
The film follows the main character Ash and his friends a they get wrapped up in legendary Pokémon’s quest for revenge.
“Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution” will arrive on Netflix on February 27th.
