“Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution” coming to Netflix

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) —  Netflix is releasing the trailer for its new CGI movie called “Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution”.

The film follows the main character Ash and his friends a they get wrapped up in legendary Pokémon’s quest for revenge.

“Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution” will arrive on Netflix on February 27th.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories