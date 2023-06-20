BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — American rock band Papa Roach is coming to Avondale Brewing Company on October 2.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. General admission for the show is $45. Opens will open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. with an opening performance by Spiritbox.

Papa Roach, now over 20 years into their career, has been Grammy-nominated twice and continues to forge a path with their own brand of innovative rock music. Their latest album “EGO TRIP” was released on April 8, 2022.

Click here to visit Ticketmaster’s presale page.