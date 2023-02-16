(WHNT) — If it’s hard for you to hold your mornings together, let Cracker Barrel help you out with two new, semi-exclusive dishes added to their “Pancake Kitchen.”

Introducing the Pancake Taco! All your breakfast staples (bacon, egg, cheese) wrapped into one convenient package, complete with maple syrup on the side for all your dipping pleasure.

The Pancake Kitchen also added the limited-edition Blueberry Cheesecake Pancakes to the menu as its Pancake of the Season. Two buttermilk pancakes layered with cheesecake filling, topped with fresh blueberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream and of course – Dickinson’s Blueberry Syrup.

The select virtual menu is only available at certain locations across the country, so before you let your hanger get the best of you, double-check to see if your city is participating.

Cracker Barrel’s Pancake Kitchen is basically their version of a “ghost kitchen,” which has exploded in popularity recently. Ghost kitchens are described as food prep operations with no dining rooms, no parking lot, no waiters, and, well, no actual public presence.

Some delivery apps will list ghost kitchen options, which don’t seem different than those that have brick-and-mortar storefronts.

Now through Feb. 28, Cracker Barrel is offering deals through several third-party delivery meals. Orders made through the Pancake Kitchen can be picked up or delivered, but not eaten in-house.

To see if your location is participating, click here.