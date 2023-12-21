BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Orchestra Noir’s “Y2K Meets 90’s Vibe Vol II” concert is coming to the Alabama Theatre on Jan. 12.

According to Orchestra Noir, the African-American band out of Atlanta is set to feature a highly energetic performance with the biggest hip-hop and R&B hits from the 1990s and 2000s.

The performance will commence at 8 p.m., and doors will open at 7 p.m. To buy tickets, click here.

For an idea of what to expect at the concert, click here to watch a YouTube promotional video from Orchestra Noir. You can go here to learn more about Orchestra Noir.