NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This weekend, fans will gather from all over the world for the Queen of Country Music’s memorial in Music City, but some are trying to take advantage of fans by selling tickets to the free event.

George Straight, Keith Urban and Little Big Town are among the long list of performers set to take the stage Sunday in Loretta Lynn’s honor at the Grand Ole Opry.

“I wish I could go” expressed Joan Marie Holcomb who is visiting Nashville from Utah.

It was a wish Loretta hoped to fulfill for fans, a public celebration of life.

“We are not going to be able to be in town but we sure wish we could though that’s going to be an amazing place to be,” Destiney and Gary Kreiser, who are visiting from Florida, told News 2.

The announcement of the public memorial was posted Thursday morning, with one free ticket opportunity per email for fans. The event reached capacity soon after.

“Special people like her, we hate to see them go. We wish she could live forever,” said Kreiser.

After the memorial tickets were claimed, posts began popping up on social media with people looking to make money by selling them. Fans are hoping scammers don’t overshadow Loretta’s spirit.

“That’s sad, selling the vulnerability, you know, that’s not right,” the Kreisers explained.

“A vulnerable situation with a beautiful woman who did nothing but give. It’s really unkind, makes me sad, teary. Yeah, hope nobody buys them. At some level, all of us have to be more kind than we are greedy” Holcomb teared up.

Officials with the event say they have since cracked down on protocols for the memorial and you will be required to show an ID that matches a QR code sent to those who were able to reserve tickets. Therefore, if you bought a ticket or someone tries to sell you one, they are fraudulent.

If you visit the official event page, you can be added to a waiting list. Producers hope to release more tickets in the coming days.

They will begin scanning tickets at 3:30 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.