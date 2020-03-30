Nipsey Hussle’s legacy endures a year after his death

FILE – In this March 29, 2018, file photo, rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. Hussle has been shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said March 31, 2019. He was 33. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Much like his famous catchphrase “The Marathon Continues,” the late Nipsey Hussle’s legacy is pushing forward stronger than ever a year after his death.

He won two posthumous Grammys in January, he remains a favorite of his hip-hop peers and his death has reshaped his hometown of Los Angeles in some unexpected ways. Street art of Hussle popped up throughout the city, rival gangs engaged in peace talks and a cross-country book club formed to dissect some of Hussle’s favorite works.



The man accused of killing Hussle remains jailed awaiting trial, and it remains unclear whether any new Hussle music will be released anytime soon.