New Ella Fitzgerald film coming to the big screen

(WIAT) — Ella Fitzgerald is the subject of a new documentary heading to theaters this spring.
Eagle Rock Entertainment announces the documentary, “Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of those Things” will play in select theaters.
The film follows Fitzgerald’s life from her youth during the Great Depression through her rise to fame as an international singing superstar.
The movie will have a limited release on April 3rd.
