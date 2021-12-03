Netflix making movie about grandma who accidentally invited teen to Thanksgiving

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 photo, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench take a selfie together after meeting at Wanda’s home for Thanksgiving dinner, in Mesa, Ariz. Dench, who accidentally texted Hinton, a stranger, an invitation to Thanksgiving dinner made good on her offer, greeting the teen visitor with a hug and an oven full of food after their story swept through social media. (Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic via AP)

Christmas Day
December 25 2021 12:00 am

TAMPA (WFLA) — A story of an accidental friendship between a grandmother and a high school senior is now set to be a movie produced by Netflix.

In 2016, Arizona grandmother Wanda Dench sent a text intended for her grandson, asking if he’d be coming over for Thanksgiving Dinner. Instead, she invited high school senior Jamal Hinton.

After telling Dench he wasn’t her grandson, he asked, “Can I still get a plate tho?” This would spark what would become a tradition for the two friends.

The tradition went on to include Hinton’s family and his girlfriend, persisting even after tragedy struck the Dench family when her husband, Lonnie Dench, died from COVID-19 complications.

Hinton announced the partnership on Twitter Thursday, saying he was excited to share the story in movie form.

According to Variety, the movie will be called “The Thanksgiving Text” and is being written by Abdul Williams, screenwriter for the films “Salt-N-Pepa” and “The Bobby Brown Story.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story