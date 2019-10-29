Missy Elliott recreates album cover 22 years later

Missy Elliott is paying homage to her iconic 1997 debut album “Supa Dupa Fly”, by recreating the cover.

Missy shared the cover on Twitter, posting it next to her actual album cover which came out when Bill Clinton was president.

Elliot posted to Twitter in part quote, “one of these pictures I took only three days ago, the other was 22 years ago. Can y’all tell the difference?”

Missy was inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame earlier this year.

In August she performed at the MTV Video Music Awards and won the Video Vanguard Award.

Elliott’s debut album went on to sell over 1.2 million copies.