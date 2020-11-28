Mike Jones vs. Roy Jones Jr. to air on pay-per-view

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WIAT) — Former boxing champion Mike Tyson will make his first trip to the boxing ring in more than 15 years, when he faces off against retired boxing pro, Roy Jones Jr.

This is video from their weigh in ahead of the big fight. Both fighters are in their 50’s!

The event will also feature performances from Lil’ Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa and the event is hosted by Mario Lopez. The fight will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and it airs on pay-per-view.

