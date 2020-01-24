“Mean Girls” returning to the big screen

(WIAT) — The producers of “Mean Girls” the musical, are turning the Broadway hit into a movie.

Comedian Tina Fey, who wrote the original 2004 film and musical to the big screen.

The musical, currently playing at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City, was been nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2018.

Fey says “It has been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences.”

No release date for the film has been announced.

