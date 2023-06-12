BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Red Mountain Entertainment has announced Mary Chapin Carpenter with Shawn Colvin are coming to play at the Lyric Theatre on Oct. 3.

Carpenter is a county and folk music singer-songwriter who released her first album in 1987 and released her most successful album ‘Come On Come On,’ in 1992 winning several awards. Her most recent original album ‘The Dirt and the Stars’ was released in 2020.

Shawn Colvin is a singer-songwriter who is a solo recording artist with a Grammy winning song ‘Sunny Came Home’ and album ‘Steady On.’

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.