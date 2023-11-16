BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The national Broadway tour of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” is in Birmingham, and fans of the classic 1962 film adaptation may see a familiar face.

It’s been six decades since former child star Mary Badham captured hearts across America as Scout Finch alongside Gregory Peck. At 10, she even received an Oscar nomination for the role — the youngest person ever nominated in the supporting category at the time.

Now, at the age of 71, the Birmingham native is passing on the torch as Scout and tackling the classic tale again, this time on stage. She’s now playing the crochety, mean, morphine-addicted Finch family neighbor Mrs. Henry Dubose.

Badham joined CBS 42 Morning News Thursday morning to discuss what it feels like to return to the classic story and reflect on the experience of filming the original adaptation.

Richard Thomas, famously known as John-Boy in “The Waltons,” assumes the role of Atticus.

The show runs from Nov. 14 through Nov. 19. Tickets are on sale now at the BJCC, Broadway in Birmingham’s website and Ticketmaster.