WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WIAT) — The fifth annual Woodstock Music Festival will kick off this Saturday in Woodstock, Alabama, where several music acts will perform.

The Marshall Tucker Band will headline the festival, which will open at 5 p.m. at Holiday Raceway in town. Other music acts include Lorrie Morgan and Tab and the Mojo. The festival is free, although there is a $10 parking donation fee per vehicle.

The Marshall Tucker Band first started in 1972 and has sold over 15 million records. Lorrie Morgan has worked in country music since she was 13 years old and had her first singles, “Two People in Love” and “Tell Me I’m Only Dreaming,” in 1979. Tabitha Cooley, a native of Tuscaloosa, leads Tab and the Mojo.

All proceeds from the festival will go toward the Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition.

More information on the festival can be found here.