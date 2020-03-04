Mariah Carey postpones concert over Coronavirus concerns

Live Now
(WIAT) — Multi-platinum artist Mariah Carey is postponing an upcoming concert in Hawaii. Carey says she pushed back the show because of Coronavirus.

The Grammy winning artist says it’s out of an abundance of caution because of evolving travel restrictions and concern for fans’ safety.

The concert is now scheduled for November and Carey says for the first time ever in Hawaii, she will perform her special, “All I want for Christmas is you.”

