BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Lil Uzi Vert, a Grammy-nominated artist, announced Friday they will perform at Avondale Brewing Company in the fall as part of their “Pink Tape Tour.”

The “Pink Tape Tour” announcement comes after Uzi released the album Pink Tape on June 30 and song “Just Wanna Rock” last fall. Uzi performed at the 2023 BET Awards and Grammy Awards. They also sung at WrestleMania 39 and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Uzi received the “Breakout Artist of the Year Award” and “Breakthrough Artist” honor during Billboard‘s 2017 Touring Awards. They were a nominee for the 2018 “Best New Artist” Grammy honor.

Uzi’s performance at Avondale Brewing Company on Nov. 5. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. This is their first time headlining since the “Endless Summer Tour” in 2018.