BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Lil Nas X said he was going to ride until he can’t no more — and apparently now he can’t.

The rapper announced on Twitter that he’s taking some time off, canceling two shows in the process.

The announcement comes after a historic run by the artist. His song “Old Town Road” spent a record-breaking 19-week run on top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.