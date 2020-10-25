“Legally Blonde 3” pushed to 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Elle Woods fans are going to have to wait a bit longer for another “Legally Blonde” movie.

MGM studios announced on its Twitter account this week that the film is coming — just later than fans expected.

The tweet reads “Elle woods is back! Legally blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case.” Reese Witherspoon played woods in 2001’s “legally blonde” and its 2003 sequel.

The news about the film comes just a day after Witherspoon hosted a “Legally blonde” virtual reunion featuring Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Jennifer Coolidge, Holland Taylor and many more.