Kobe Bryant will be memorialized on the cover of NBA 2K21

(WIAT) — The the late Kobe bryant will be memorialized on the cover of the video game, NBA 2K21. The Mamba Forever Edition will feature Bryant on two special covers.

They were hand-painted by an artist using two of bryant’s most famous photos as inspiration.

The game’s release date has not been announced.

Bryant, his daughter Gigi and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in January.

Bryant last played in the NBA in 2016, before retiring.

He went down as one of the all-time greatest players with five NBA championships and 18 all-star game appearances.

LATEST POSTS