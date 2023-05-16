BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Comedian Kevin Hart is heading to the Dothan Civic Center on June 16 as part of his national tour.

Hart is known for his comedy and acting career where he has been in many movies such a such as “The Upside,” “Jumanji” and “Secret Life of Pets.” He also is the Founder of HartBeat, a global, multi-platform media company and HartBeat Ventures, a venture capital firm.

Presale begins Wednesday May 17 and Public Onsale begins Thursday May 18 at 10:00 AM. You can get tickets here.