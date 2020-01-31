Kanye West to perform his Sunday Service event in Miami during

MIAMI, Fla. (WIAT) — Kanye West is taking his Sunday Service experience worship event to Miami this week.

West will take the stage at the FPL Solar Amphitheater just hours before the San Fransico 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs face off.

The rapper made the announcement on Tuesday.

He’s been hosting Sunday Service as a weekly event since January 2019.

It is usually based in Los Angeles, but he’s also taken it on the road to Ohio, Michigan, Arizona, and other states.

The event features West and a choir performing Gospel arrangements of his music.

LATEST POSTS