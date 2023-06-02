FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WIAT) — June Jam returns to Alabama this weekend at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne.

June Jam originally ran from 1982 to 1997 and was a country music concert for charity. The jam has raised over $15 million for various charities. The event returns this year, and the big concert is Saturday. Montgomery’s Jamey Johnson will be there, along with several other big country music names.

There have been events and songwriter competitions for fans to compete and win money in. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.