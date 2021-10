Kevin Jonas, from left, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jonas Brothers concert scheduled later this month in Birmingham has been canceled due to recent flooding at the venue.

The performance was set for Oct. 19 at Oak Mountain Amphitheater, but a press release sent Friday by Red Mountain Entertainment announced the cancellation.

Refunds are available at the point of purchase, and the release also says that tickets purchased online will be refunded automatically.