NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: John Mulaney performs onstage at NRDC’s “Night of Comedy” Benefit, in partnership with Discovery, Inc. hosted by Seth Meyers on April 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NRDC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Stand-up comedian John Mulaney has announced a new 33-city tour that includes a stop in Birmingham on April 3.

Mulaney, 39, will perform at the Legacy Arena as the eleventh city on his new “From Scratch” tour.

The comedian has not released a comedy special since 2018 on Netflix. He has appeared on other Netflix properties including “Big Mouth” and “Oh, Hello on Broadway.”

