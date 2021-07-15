Jimmy Buffett to perform in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 17

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater for one night only

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are scheduled to perform in Tuscaloosa in September as part of his Life on the Flip Side Tour, according to a press release.

Buffet, who spent his childhood in Mobile, will perform for one night only at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater beginning at 8 p.m. on Sept. 16.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band for the very first time to the

Tuscaloosa Amphitheater,” said Stacy Vaughn with the City of Tuscaloosa. “It will absolutely be 2021’s must attend party of the year as great music and summer vibes take over T-Town. You won’t want to miss it!”

Buffet’s album Life on the Flip Side debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 back in May 2020, making it the artist’s highest-charting album in well over a decade.

Tickets to the Tuscaloosa concert go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m.