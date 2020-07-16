‘JEOPARDY!’ announces 4-week special starting July 20

CULVER CITY, Calif. (WIAT) — Starting July 20, “JEOPARDY!” will be airing four-week retrospective series in which viewers take a look at some of the biggest moments in the show’s history.

According to a press release sent to CBS 42, the “JEOPARDY” producers have combed through almost 8,000 episodes and have narrowed that list down to 20 of the most impactful episodes. With some of the episodes having aired only once, this re-runs are a must-watch for “JEOPARDY!” fans everywhere.

Executive producer Mike Richards is hopeful that the nostalgia from these old episodes will add to the fun and excitement of watching the show.

“What is incredible about “JEOPARDY!” is that it has historical importance while remaining culturally relevant today,” said Richards. “I know our fans will love the nostalgia while still enjoying the gameplay. A lot has changed over the years – the set, the pace of the game…the mustache! – but the ability to play along is timeless.”

The episode to kick off the four-week special will be the first episode Alex Trebek hosted in 1984. See the full schedule below.

July 20-24: The Best of JEOPARDY!’s First Decade

This week features five of the best and most exciting shows from the 1980s, including the series premiere, the first “super-champion,” the first record-setting contestant, and more.

July 27-31: The Best of Celebrity JEOPARDY!

August 3-7, 10-14: Million Dollar Masters (2002) Encore Presentation

For its first-ever million-dollar competition, 15 of the best contestants from the first 18 seasons of the show competed in a two-week contest taped at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

